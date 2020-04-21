WVSSAC High School State Tournament Simulation Gives Keeps Sports Fans Entertained

Charleston, W. Va (WOWK) — One way sports fans are coping without live-action is by watching simulated tournaments. Even the WVSSAC has gotten in on the action.

Meet the guy who’s behind it all.

Robbie Mounts is an employee of Video Productions, a local company that streams high school games. He was in the middle of working the WVSSAC tournament when it was called off.

Mounts, who works with his dad Butch, then had the idea to simulate some of the WVSSAC games, just like others were doing with college hoops, by using a video game.

Just one problem, Mounts said he didn’t even own the game! After running out to purchase NBA2K, Mounts got to work.

He said the hardest part was putting together the rosters — creating players with the same likeness, then piecing together teams.

“Once I get all the teams in,” said Mounts. “I then have to assign all the players to the team. Which is … painful.”

He created everything; from the logos, to the uniforms — even the Charleston civic center where the state tournament is played.

All in all, it took Mounts about 2 weeks of working 10-12 hours days to complete the tournament, with each game being around an hour and 29 games in total (8 regional games and 21 state tournament games.)

But the reception has been worth it .

“Right now, we have 187,000 views on the games, almost 250,000 minutes watched just on our Facebook page alone,” said Butch. “We streamed it on our Facebook page, YouTube ,and Twitter.”

“To be honest it was just as much parents of kids as it was kids themselves,” said Mounts.

Still no word from the WVSSAC on if the remainder of the tournament will be played out on the floor. Until then, Butch remains optimistic.

“We’re hopeful that the state tournament can be decided somewhere other than on our computer screens,” said Butch. “But, time will tell.”