(5-1) WVSU fell for only the second time this season. Despite holding a 14-7 halftime lead this game would come right down to the wire and saw Urbana come away with the victory.

The Yellow Jackets are now 5-2 overall on the year and will turn their attention to Week 7 as they travel to take on West Virginia Wesleyan at 1:00PM on Saturday.

Click the Video playback button for highlights from the WVSU-Urbana matchup.