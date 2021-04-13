WVU baseball, Marshall set for rematch Wednesday

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Following a seven-game road trip, the West Virginia University baseball team returns home to take on in-state foe Marshall, presented by WVU Online, on Wednesday, April 14. First pitch at Monongalia County Ballpark in Morgantown is set for 6:30 p.m. ET.

Tickets to Wednesday’s contest are sold out. A limited number of WVU student tickets will be available on game day in pairs of two. Student tickets can be picked up at Gate A or C of Monongalia County Ballpark. Students are admitted free with a valid student I.D.

Fans are reminded to check the WVU baseball social media pages for updates on limited player/guest-returned tickets prior to every home game. If those are made available to the general public, they will be released for purchase starting three hours before first pitch and can be found on WVUGAME.com. Any available tickets can be purchased on a first-come, first-serve basis and are priced at $7.

Fans can listen to the game on the Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College on 100.9 WZST-FM, as well as various affiliates throughout the state, the TuneIn Radio App and WVUsports.com. Additionally, Wednesday’s game will broadcast live on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. For links to live stats, audio and streams, visit WVUsports.com.

Sophomore left-handed pitcher Jake Carr (0-2, 13.75 ERA) takes the mound for the Mountaineers in the midweek matchup, while Marshall counters with sophomore right-hander Ryan Capuano (1-0, 8.71 ERA).

WVU (12-14) owns a 48-25 lead in the all-time series over Marshall (4-19). The Mountaineers have won nine of the last 11 meetings against the Herd and have won 16 consecutive midweek home games, dating back to a 9-6 win over Niagara on April 3, 2017.

The two teams have already met once this season, as MU topped West Virginia, 7-1, on March 23, in Huntington. Of note, Marshall hasn’t defeated WVU in Morgantown since April 9, 1991.

Last time out, the Mountaineers dropped two-of-three games at Baylor, from April 9-11, in Waco, Texas. WVU fell, 6-3, in the series opener and 7-4 in the middle game, before it grabbed an 8-4 win in the series finale. Freshman left-handed pitcher Ben Hampton earned the win on Sunday after tossing a career-high 6.2 innings. He allowed three runs on four hits while striking out four. Offensively, sophomore catcher/infielder Matt McCormick hit a pair of home runs in the Baylor series. He finished with four RBI on Saturday and six total in the three-game set.

With Sunday’s win, WVU coach Randy Mazey earned his 250th career victory at West Virginia. The ninth-year coach is one of just four skippers in program history to reach the milestone.

Redshirt sophomore catcher/outfielder Vince Ippoliti and freshman infielder Mikey Kluska each lead the Mountaineers with a .324 average at the plate. Kluska also paces the club in hits (33) and RBI (19). In the power department, McCormick is tied with fifth-year senior infielder Kevin Brophy for the team lead in home runs, with six, while junior outfielder Austin Davis and sophomore outfielder Victor Scott have stolen nine bases apiece this season.

On the mound, senior left-handed pitcher Jackson Wolf is sitting with a 3.05 ERA in a team-best 41.1 innings of work, while Hampton is at 3.10 in 20.1 innings. Both have three wins on the year.

Marshall is led by 15th-year coach Jeff Waggoner. The Thundering Herd enter Wednesday’s game on a 12-game losing streak and are just 2-14 on the road in 2021. Since the WVU win, MU has endured four-game sweeps by Florida Atlantic (March 26-28), Old Dominion (April 2-4) and Western Kentucky (April 9-11).

The Herd is led by sophomore infielder/outfielder Luke Edwards’ .346 average, nine doubles and 14 RBI, while freshman catcher Ryan Leitch’s five home runs are good for No. 1 on the team.

On the mound, Capuano didn’t allow a hit in 3.1 innings of action against WVU on March 23. He walked three and struck out two, earning the win.