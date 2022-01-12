All Roads Lead To Valentine's Day 2022
Logan basketball stays perfect against unbeaten Winfield, plus more

Sports

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Week two of regular season high school basketball in West Virginia has tipped off, and we had a huge slate of competitive games.

There was a battle of the unbeaten, between Logan and Winfield, and the game lived up to its hype.

It was back and forth all night long, but the No. 1 Wildcats stay perfect and roll to 8-0 after taking down the Generals, 62-58.

There was also a Class AAA, Class AA battle between Poca and Herbert Hoover.

Poca was out in front big early, it was 18-6 at the end of the first quarter.

The Huskies had some solid defense going, including a big block by Trevor Rager, but the shots weren’t falling for Hoover.

Poca wins this one the final 69-42.

Check out these highlights and more area scores above!

