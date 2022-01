CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Undefeated, 9-0, Logan traveled to Nitro for a battle between the Wildcats; Logan collected their tenth win in a row after beating Nitro the final 62-45.

Nitro’s Kolton Painter had an incredible performance on both sides of the floor; you can watch two of his threes, and a nice defensive rebound above.

But the undefeated Wildcats stayed in front of this one all night long; the final 62-45.

Check out the full highlights above!