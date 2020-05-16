Logan High School sends off eight spring senior athletes with parade

LOGAN, WV – (WOWK-TV) – It was a special night for eight Logan High School spring seniors who were honored by the community after the COVID-19 pandemic canceled their final seasons as members of the Wildcats — five baseball players, two softball stars and one tennis standout all felt a ton of support tonight.

Take a look at this senior night sendoff —- Kenzie Scott the lone tennis player along with her coaches waving to parade-goers.

Tonight all about the Logan seniors who will be dearly missed — the community coming out in style and honking their horns along the way.

For the baseball squad — the team emotional tonight reflecting on a season that should have been —- but did not happen.

And all of us here at 13 News wishes the Logan seniors — and all seniors who were unable to play in their final season the best of luck in their future endeavors.

