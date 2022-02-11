CHAPMANVILLE, WV (WOWK) – With a brush fire overlooking, Logan hoops took down rival Chapmanville 56-48 in an electric environment.

The Tigers raced out to a 13-3 lead in the first quarter. Brody Dalton added five three-pointers in the first frame for Chapmanville.

The Wildcats caught fire in the second quarter, leading 24-21 at halftime. Both teams traded blows in the second half before Logan made a run late to put the game away.

Logan improves to 15-1, Chapmanville falls to 9-8. Both teams will meet again Wednesday.