CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) -Logan took on Philip Barbour for this Class AAA quarterfinal game; this was the Colts’ first state tournament appearance in program history.

Logan came out on a big run; a score by Natalie Blankenship put the Lady Wildcats on top 23-9.

The stat sheet reads Wildcats’ Halle Crouse totaled 20 points; but she did have 6 FGs, 4 threes, and 4 FTs.

There were 47 turnovers total this game; Logan had 24 and Philip Barbour had 23.

“It’s about surviving and advancing, and that’s what we have to do,” said Logan head coach Kevin Gertz. “We played well enough to win. But we can’t turn it over 24 times, give up 17 offensive rebounds, and do what our goal is – and our goal is to win the title.”

“I didn’t score like I usually do,” said Peyton Ilderton, one of the top scorers for the Wildcats. “But I tried to get after it on defense; and that turns into easy buckets for us. So I think Friday, we just have to limit our turnovers, rebound the ball better, and if we just play our game and don’t let the nerves get to us we should be fine.”

Logan faces North Marion Friday morning at 11:15 for this Class AAA semifinal game.