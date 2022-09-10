LOGAN, WV (WOWK) – In Logan County, the Wildcats were looking for their third straight win to open up the season, hosting Wayne tonight.

The Pioneers would get on the board early on; at the goal line Jaxson Damron will fight his way through a big pile pushing and shoving, he’ll get into the blue turf for the score.

Wayne with the early seven to nothing lead.

It was all Logan after that.

Jaxon Cogar to Aiden Slack was the threat all night in this game, the final 31-7.

**disclaimer highlights read Slack to Sutphin, it was Cogar to Slack**