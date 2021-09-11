Logan takes down Wayne by one score, 27-20

WAYNE, WV (WOWK) – We had a close game in Wayne, Logan hoping to stay undefeated after this contest against the Pioneers; and they do it by one score the final 27-20.

At the beginning of the game, Wildcats’ quarterback Jordan Hayes had a huge throw to Carson Kirk. And Kirk had a wide open lane to the endzone to score the first touchdown of the game.

Pioneers then fumbled the ball on that next drive, and Garrett Williamson recovered it for Logan.

Into the second quarter, Hayes once again with the step back and looked to pass, connected with Aiden Slack right on the goal line. Slack reached over the defense and the endzone for another six to push the Wildcats’ lead to 13-0.

Wayne did bounce back later in the game, but the Wildcats ended up winning this one by one score the final 27-20.