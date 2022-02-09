Logan takes down Wayne; series is now split

WAYNE, WV (WOWK) – There was a rematch in Wayne, as the 16-2 Lady Wildcats took on the 15-2 Lady Pioneers.

These squads faced each other at the end of January, Wayne won it by 10; the final 49-39.

In tonight’s rematch, Wayne came out on a 7-0 run. Logan fired back to tie it at eight, and from there it was back and forth all night.

Logan collected a few fouls before the break to go into halftime up 27-22.

The Wildcats kept it rolling in the second half to win it this time, the final 54-46.

Logan rolls to 17-2, Wayne is now 15-3.

Check out highlights above!