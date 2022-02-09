Logan takes down Wayne; series is now split

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:
All Roads Lead To Valentine's Day 2022
February 14 2022 12:00 am

WAYNE, WV (WOWK) – There was a rematch in Wayne, as the 16-2 Lady Wildcats took on the 15-2 Lady Pioneers.

These squads faced each other at the end of January, Wayne won it by 10; the final 49-39.

In tonight’s rematch, Wayne came out on a 7-0 run. Logan fired back to tie it at eight, and from there it was back and forth all night.

Logan collected a few fouls before the break to go into halftime up 27-22.

The Wildcats kept it rolling in the second half to win it this time, the final 54-46.

Logan rolls to 17-2, Wayne is now 15-3.

Check out highlights above!

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS

12SportsZone Twitter