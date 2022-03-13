CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Logan Wildcats girl’s basketball team pulled off a shocker in Saturday’s Class AAA championship game, defeating top-seeded Fairmont Senior 27-26 to win the programs first state title.

A defensive game throughout marked by 34 turnovers, the Wildcats held the Polar Bears to their lowest point total this season. Senior Marley Washenitz, a former WVU commit, scored 12 points, fouling out in the game’s closing minutes. Marshall signee Meredith Maier scored 6 points and added 14 rebounds.

Peyton Ilderton led Logan with 13 points, scoring the go-ahead basket late in the fourth quarter. Laynie Beresford’s three point attempt fell short at the buzzer.

Ilderton was overcome with emotion after the game.

“It’s amazing to know that all the hard work that you’ve put in, the countless hours in the gym, staying after practice, it’s finally paid off,” She said. “If anything, I could do it all over again the exact same way. I’m so proud of this team that we worked so hard for this moment.”

Wildcats Head Coach Kevin Gertz said this is a moment his team will always remeber.

“I’m so proud to take this thing back home for them because it will live forever and when they bring their kids back in 30 years, they’ll go to the trophy case with all of the ones with the boys and say ‘mommy was on the first one,'” he said.