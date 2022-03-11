CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – We had an absolutely electric Class AAA semifinal game between the Logan Lady Wildcats and North Marion.

Logan fell to Fairmont Senior in the semifinals last season, so these ladies were out for vengeance.

North Marion was in control the entire first half; the Huskies were up 29-19 at the break.

In the second half, the Wildcats went off.

Peyton Ilderton was huge for Logan, barely missing in the fourth quarter and totaling 27.

The Wildcats tied it up at 35 after three quarters.

In the fourth quarter, Ilderton hit a jumper to give Logan their first lead since the first quarter.

It was a two point game with five seconds left.

Final chance here for North Marion, but Logan’s defense comes up big holding them without a shot to win it; 55-53.

Logan will now face the winner of Fairmont Senior/PikeView for the Class AAA championship on Saturday at 5:30.