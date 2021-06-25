Logan wins state baseball semifinal game in last inning

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Logan Wildcats fought their way back from a 3-1 deficit to win this state semifinal game in the last inning; the final 5-4.

Herbert Hoover scored two runs in the first inning, sitting at a comfortable lead in the bottom of the second.

Then, the momentum shifted.

Ryan Roberts hit a bomb to the center outfield, which scored the big man himself, Konnor Lowe.

No more runs would come until the bottom of the fifth, the score 3-2, Huskies.

Logan had a man on both third and second, and Aiden Slack hit it to the right field, which scored both Garrett Williamson and Tyler Fenwick.

This double play pushed the Wildcats over Hoover, the score here 4-3.

Top of the seventh now, still 4-3.

Huskies with the bases loaded, and Logan was one out away from winning it.

The crowd got loud here trying to end the game.

But a ball and walk ties the game at four.

So, into the bottom of the seventh, tied, we went.

And that man Konnor Lowe hit the game winning bomb to the left outfield, scoring Fenwick and winning this state semifinal game the final 5-4.

“I just knew. I knew. I felt it. I knew I had to get this for my team, and I did,” said Lowe. “Man, I just can’t believe it. This is unreal. This is what we’ve worked for all year. And I’m just glad we’re here.”

Logan now heads to the state championship game which will be played Saturday, 50 minutes after the ending of the Class AAA championship.

The Wildcats searching for their first baseball state title since 2008.