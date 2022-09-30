LOGAN, WV (WOWK) – There was a ‘battle of the Wildcats’ down in Logan County; Logan hosting Nitro.

We caught this one in the first quarter, Logan with the ball near the endzone.

You can watch highlights above!

Logan’s Jaxon Cogar looks to pass, finds Aiden Slack in the endzone and Logan goes up 7-0.

Logan driving again, Cogar again looking to pass, makes the connection with Garrett Williamson this time.

Williamson runs into the endzone for the score.

Logan lead 14-0 at the end of the first quarter, and not much more would be scored after that the final 17-6, Logan.