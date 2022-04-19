LOGAN, WV (WOWK) – An all-star baller from Logan County will play for the Herd.

Logan’s Peyton Ilderton announced her commitment to play for Marshall women’s basketball on Tuesday.

Ilderton had an incredible last two seasons at Logan.

In her junior year, she helped lead the Wildcats to the state semifinal game, she was named to the Class AAA All-State First-Team, and averaged 21.5 points per game.

In her senior season, she averaged 23 points, 4.9 rebounds, and four steals per game.

She capped off the record year by scoring the winning basket in the state championship game against Fairmont Senior, and was also named captain of the All-State First-Team squad.

Ilderton is one of just two names on the Herd roster from West Virginia; the other is Fairmont Senior’s Meredith Maier.