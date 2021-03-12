Lowe Qualifies for NCAAs on First Day of Zones

Led by redshirt junior Jake Lowe NCAA Championship-qualifying finish on 3-meter springboard, the West Virginia University men’s and women’s diving teams completed the first day of competition at the NCAA Zone A Diving Championships, at the Greensboro Aquatic Center in Greensboro, North Carolina.

With a fifth-place finish in the 3-meter finals, Lowe becomes just the fourth individual diver in men’s program history to qualify for the NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships. The Brunswick, Ohio, native scored 298.60 in the finals for a total score of 580.35 to advance to the national championships for the first time in his career. The top five finishers on 3-meter qualified for NCAA Championships.

Additionally, Lowe was joined in the 3-meter finals by classmate Jacob Cardinal Tremblay and sophomore Owen Johns, while sophomore Marian Tiemeier represented the women’s team in the 1-meter finals.

“Today was very exciting all around to say the least,” diving coach Karla Helder said. “Jake surprised everyone today by putting together two very solid six-dive lists and moved into position to qualify for the NCAA Championships. A well-earned finish on the first day, and we’re already looking forward to tomorrow.”

Behind Lowe in fifth place, Tremblay was the next finisher for West Virginia in the 3-meter finals, scoring 324.60 in the finals for a total score of 556.35, good for seventh place. Johns finished in ninth with a 468.15 total, including a score of 221.20 in finals.

On the women’s side, Tiemeier was the lone Mountaineer in the 1-meter finals, placing 15th with a final score of 480.85. She improved her position from prelims by two spots after scoring 233.95 in prelims and 246.90 in finals.

In the women’s 1-meter prelims, sophomore Holly Darling just missed advancing to finals, scoring 226.85 to place 21st. Junior Emma Longley was behind Darling in 24th with a 222.95 total. Rounding out the Mountaineer competitors was junior Camille Burt, who notched a score of 207.55 to finish in 28th place.

A total of nine men and 31 women competed on the opening day of competition, with the top 18 women’s divers and top nine men’s divers from the preliminary round reaching finals in each event.

Competition continues Friday, March 12, with action at the Greensboro Aquatic Center beginning at 11:30 a.m. ET. The women are tabbed to compete on 3-meter springboard, while the men will compete on 1-meter. Live results from the meet are available at DiveMeets.com.