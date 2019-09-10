Lydia Ko, Former No.1 Golfer in the World, Attends 22nd Annual Special Olympics Golf Classic

Hurricane, W. Va (WOWK) — Lydia Ko is a name many in the golf world are familiar with. That’s because the New Zealand native was the former Number 1 ranked women’s professional golfer in 2015, when she was just 18 years old.

On Monday, Ko was in Hurricane for the 22nd annual Toyota Special Olympics West Virginia Golf Classic.

She says it feels great to do her part and spend time with Special Olympics athletes across the Mountain State.

“I think on a daily basis we complain about the things we don’t have and and the special Olympians they are incredible and more talented than me,” said Ko. “And if we can help any person into the game of golf or sports and make a difference in their lives is a job well done for me. So I’m happy to be part of an amazing thing like this.”