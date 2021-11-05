Making a name for herself: Wayne volleyball star in top 3 of national leaderboard

WAYNE, WV (WOWK) – Gabby Elliott is just a sophomore for the Wayne Pioneers, but is already among the nation’s best.

Elliott ranks in the top 10 in the Maxpreps national leaderboard for service aces. As of Thursday night, she ranks third in that category.

“It shows all my hard work is actually paying off and that everything I’m putting into it is doing what it’s supposed to,” Elliott said.

When she serves, it’s leading to points for her team.

“I’m constantly in [the gym], even when I’m not hitting or passing, I’ll do serving,” she said. “It’s just all about placement and not power.”

Gabby has played volleyball for only four years. She’s now dedicated to the sport, working on her craft with her father Acie and her travel coach Alexis Williams, who has high hopes for the underclassman.

“I tell her all the time, she’s definitely making it [Division] 1,” Williams said. “I don’t see her not going D1, I just don’t.”

Elliott has her eyes set on the top of the leaderboard, but she has big expectations for Wayne.

“I know I have to take it one step at a time, but I really eventually want to win state and get to state,” she said. “That’s my long-term goal.”

Still an underclassmen, it’s scary to think how good she can be in a few years.

“She doesn’t have to be pushed hard; she pushes herself,” Williams said. “To be that age, you normally would have to push a girl around that age, but she’s got the push and the drive for herself.”

Wayne will face Winfield in Saturday’s regional final.