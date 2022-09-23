WYOMING EAST, WV (WOWK) – We head to the east side of Wyoming County, where the Warriors hosted the Man Hillbillies.

In the second quarter, Billies already leading and driving again, a handoff to Dustin Baisden who picks up a few yards and it was enough for a first down.

Baisden again, this time he gets around the outside, he trying to get to the pylon and makes it in for the touchdown. Hillbillies up 21-0 fast.

Check highlights above!

Wyoming East looking for any answer here, Jackson Danielson back to pass, he rolls to the sideline he fires it off to Bryson Huff for the first down but the drive would stall after that.

So we go back to Man. A handoff to number 23, he makes it across the plane to put the Billies up 28-0.

Man kept it rolling to win this one 49-8, collecting their fourth win in a row.