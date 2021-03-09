Man Hillbillies hoops canceled for 10 days due to COVID-19 related issues

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Tonight there was a ton of high school basketball tipping off in West Virginia.

But one program will have to sit on the sidelines.

Two months ago, there was a winter sports rally at the Capitol.

The entire Man Hillbilly basketball team was there, and we had a chance to speak with senior point guard Peyton Adams.

He said his team was frustrated because they are going to be really good this year, and they just want a shot at proving it.

Well, they were able to play one game so far this season, on Friday… and beat Buffalo.

Adams says yesterday at practice, Coach told them they moved up to the number two ranked slot for single A.

Shortly after that, the team was told they will have to sit out the next three games, and 10 days, due to COVID related reasons.