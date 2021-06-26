Man Hillbillies took down Charleston Catholic in state semifinal

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Man Hillbillies took on Charleston Catholic in this Class A state semifinal game; the final 7-3.

The score was tied at zero in the top of the second.

Man had ‘Billies on every base, and Caleb Blevins drove one down the right field line, scoring both Brady Hall and Jace Adkins to make it 2-0, Man.

Then, in the top of the fourth, still 2-0, Man had a runner on second.

Casey Hurley hit a liner to right field as Preston Blankenship rounded third, and slid into home to push Man’s lead to 3-0.

Later in that same inning, Man had a runner in scoring position again.

Starting pitcher Ryan Cozart gave himself a little run support, which drove in Hurley to make it 4-0 Man.

And those ‘Billies kept it rolling, finishing this one 7-3.

Man will face Moorefield for the Class A championship game Saturday night.