Man holds championship parade for basketball and cheer teams

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The town of Man showed out Sunday, holding a parade for not one – but two – championship teams.

The boys basketball team took home the Class A state title after snapping Pendleton County’s 40 game winning streak. This is also the first boys basketball state championship for the program; so the first one in 108 years.

Man High School’s cheer team also won a state title.

The 2020 state cheer competition was postponed last year due to the pandemic, but these Hillbillies could finally compete at the end of March – and they won it all!

A huge congratulations to both of these championship teams!

