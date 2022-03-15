CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The reigning state champs Man took on Greater Beckley Christian.

Hillbillies started this game out hot — Trey Brown pops the three as the buzzer sounds at the end of the first.

Second quarter, more Billies.

Caleb Blevins with the and one at the rim; Man went into halftime up 38 to 26.

But the Crusaders would come back; a dish out to an open Kaden Smallwood who sinks the three — GBC outscored man 18 to 8 in the third.

Fourth quarter Billies looking to put it away; a downcourt feed to Aden Martin who finishes it at the rim.

Top scorer Jeremiah Harless fouled out with four minutes left in the game, and Beckley would end this matchup on an 11-0 run.

Greater Beckley wins it 63 to 57.

The reigning champs come up short on the repeat title; but after losing their two biggest players last year, they still made it back to the state tournament and managed to finish the season 22-and-2.

“We lost those two players last year, and I knew to get back here, I’d have to step it up and play a different ball game,” said senior Jeremiah Harless. “Coming from sixth man last year, I mean it’s a big role to play. I was the big man this year, I was playing point guard last year. And it’s a big difference. I had a lot of work to do to change my game and become an inside guy. I mean it was hard, but it’s just what you gotta do to help out your team.”

“They’re one of the main reasons we’re here,” said head coach TJ Blevins. “I mean their play throughout the year was phenomenal. Any given night, Trey and Aden were averaging 20 points a game. I mean they were a huge part of this season right here.”

“This is my last year,” said senior Caleb Blevins. “And coming into the final minutes, we couldn’t pull through it. So I don’t feel good. But that was a potential state championship game we played in the first round, so it’s unfortunate who we got matched up with but… can’t do nothin’ about it.”

Greater Beckley rolls on to the Class A semifinal game and will face Tucker County on Thursday morning at 11:15am.