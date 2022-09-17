MINGO CENTRAL, WV (WOWK) – The Man Hillbillies traveled to Mingo for a little Class AA, Class A action.

Man looking for their third win in a row.

Billies at the goal line, a handoff to Jayden Brumfield, he spots a hole and makes it into the endzone for the first touchdown of the game.

The Miners respond fast though, flea flicker back to 42, he gets a hand on it and pulls it in. He took it about 35 yards to the house! And we were all tied up at 7.

Man gets on the board again… and it was Brumfield again! He swung out to the sideline and down into the endzone for another Man score.

The Billies kept it rollin’ and are now on a three game win streak, the final 28-14.