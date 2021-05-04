Man takes down Tucker County and advances to semifinals

Countdown to Tax Day
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Man Hillbillies are in the state tournament for the first time in over 20 years; and they’re making their presence known.

Man defeated Tucker County by exactly 40 points in the Class A quarterfinal game Tuesday night.

The final 74-34.

Man has dealt with their fair share of struggles this season; they were forced to shut down for 10 days at the start of the season due to COVID-19 related issues.

But now, these Hillbillies are hungry. And after this win, they roll on to the semifinal game.

Man will face Webster on Thursday at 7:15pm.

