CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Class A All-State team for boys has been released; the Man Hillbillies have a guy who made First Team, and another one who made Second Team!

Caleb Blevins made the First Team roster after tallying 20 points in the Hillbillies quarterfinal game against Greater Beckley Christian; he had 15 of those points in the first half alone.

Blevins also battled a tough hand injury earlier this season that put him out for a few games, but he bounced back with a 40-point game against Van; he also hit his 1,000th point that night.

Jeremiah Harless made All-State Second Team.

Harless posted 11 straight double-doubles this season, and grabbed another in their quarterfinal game, finishing with 11 points and 11 boards.

A big congratulations to both of these guys on a very successful senior season!