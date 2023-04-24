HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Marshall football held their 2022 spring game Saturday.

Events began on Friday, with a cornhole tournament and meet and greet.

Saturday at noon, the Thundering Herd held their annual fountain ceremony, then fans tailgated in the West Lot until the 4pm kickoff.

It was the Green Team vs. the Black Team.

Black won it 24-17, which means they get to eat steak at the team dinner, while the Green Team had to eat hot dogs and baked beans.

The Herd now has summer break, until they come back for fall camp.