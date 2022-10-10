CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Marshall football head coach Charles Huff and Louisiana head coach Michael Desormeaux spoke with the media Monday, sharing how they’re preparing to face each other for the second time in one calendar year.

The Herd will host the Ragin’ Cajuns, the reigning Sun Belt champions, in their conference home opener Wednesday night.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 and will be broadcasted on ESPN2.

This is a sort of ‘revenge game’ for Marshall, as they lost to Louisiana in last year’s bowl game, 36-21.

Huff says the players can take some things from that loss, including how physical the game was and how hard the players fought.

But other than that, he says, this team is completely different.

“I think from a players perspective, they can take the experience of the game, the physicality, the effort and toughness they’ve played with, because that was something that is in their championship DNA,” said Huff. “But again, I think you have to look at where each team is now. We’re a different team then we were in the bowl game, they’re a different team than they were in the bowl game. So I think there are some things you can look at and use as information as a part of your plan, or part of your preparation.”

Now even though it is a different team, Louisiana will have the same head coach as the one in the bowl game.

Michael Desormeaux was named the head coach of the Ragin’ Cajuns the week leading into that New Orleans bowl game; as the former head coach, Billy Napier, took the head coaching job at Florida.

So even though this is Desormeaux’s first full season as head coach of Louisiana, it’ll be the second time he coaches against Huff’s Herd.

And he’s preparing his guys to stop the run.

“Defensively not a big difference,” said Desormeaux. “They’re really good on defense. Really good up front. They have everyone back at linebacker everyone back on the back end, and added a couple on the front. They did lose a couple interior guys, but they’re a really good defensive football team. Offensively, they did lose some players. Kinda similar to us a little bit, I’d say. Lost quite a few on offense, and trying to figure out how to put those pieces together. They’re committed to running the football, they have a really good running back, and he’s not the guy from last year, but I know he’s there. They’re trying to get him ready to go, but they got good backs.”

You can still get tickets to the game here, don’t forget it’s a black out! Fans are encouraged to wear black!