Marshall Assistant Volleyball Coach Taylor Strickland Handing out Lunches to Kids in wake of COVID-19

HUNTINGTON, WV. – (WOWK-TV) – Our sportscasts will look a little different for awhile no highlights, or scores, but right now we think its more important than ever to bring you the good in sports starting tonight with one local coach looking out for her community.

The marshall volleyball team is doing their part to help feed area children who rely on school lunches and may not be getting them due to coronavirus closures

Herd Assistant Coach Taylor Strickland has received tons of help and has made 250 bagged lunches to distribute for at-risk kids who rely on free school lunches.

People can drive right up to Austin’s Ice Cream at The Market in Huntington to grab a free lunch from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM Monday through Friday.

Strickland says growing up in the Huntington area, she’s always happy to help.