HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Thundering Herd fans now have the opportunity to support Marshall Athletics as well as local nonprofits in the tri-state area through the purchasing of Marshall football donation tickets.

The nonprofits that will receive these tickets are charities that work with our 16 sports within the Student Athlete Advisory Committee or the Thunder Trust (NIL Trust).

Donation tickets will be sold online and through the Marshall University Ticket Office at $10 per ticket.

Every ticket sold will be donated to one of the local charities.

“This is a great way for our fans to up our athletic department financially as well as bringing people into the game to help improve the gameday atmosphere.” Assistant Athletic Director for Tickets and Operations Cole Woodrum said.

“Community is so important to this university and this athletic department. I’m thrilled to have another opportunity to help bring us closer together. An anonymous donor has already stepped up to donate 100 tickets per game. I’m so thankful for our fan base” said Director of Athletics Christian Spears.

You can purchase tickets here.