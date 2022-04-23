CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Marshall baseball is in Bowling Green taking on Western Kentucky for a three game series from Friday-Sunday.

The Thundering Herd came out on top in game one; the final 2-1.

The Hilltoppers scored first, in the second. A single to center field scored Andrew Delaney.

Jordon Billups then doubled to right center in the sixth, scoring Daniel Carinci. That was Billups’ 19th RBI this season.

Kyle Schaefer then lined one out to left field, scoring Luke Edwards.

Marshall and WKU go head-to-head for game two Saturday at 1 o’clock.