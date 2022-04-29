HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Marshall baseball is hosting Charlotte for a three-game series this weekend; the Herd coming off of a series sweep against Western Kentucky.

The 49ers entered this game on a six game win streak.

Marshall starter Jeffrey Purnell in a jam early on, but he punched out Jake Cunningham to end the top of the first.

Bottom half of the frame, Luke Edwards at the dish, he grounded through the right side for a base hit. Christian Lucio scores from second as Marshall took the early 1-0 lead.

Top of the second, bases loaded for the 49ers, David McCabe at bat, he unloads on this one sending it to the wall in deep right center.

All three runners would score to go up 3-1.

Charlotte kept it rolling to win this 8-1.

Check out highlights above!

Game two is Saturday at 1 o’clock.