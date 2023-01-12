HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The Greg Beals era officially begins Feb. 17.

Marshall baseball released its 2023 baseball schedule Thursday with a 53 game slate including 28 home contests.

The Thundering Herd will begin the season on the road Feb. 17 against St. Louis for a three-game set in Birmingham, Ala.

Marshall will split its home dates in Charleston and Huntington. Ohio State (March 14 & 15), West Virginia (April 5) and Virginia Tech (May 2) come to GoMart BallPark in Charleston. Other nonconference opponents include Ohio, St. Johns, Eastern Kentucky and Radford.

Sun Belt action begins on March 17th against Appalachian State. For the rest of the schedule, click here.