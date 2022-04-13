HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Marshall baseball hosted Ohio; the Bobcats entered this game just under .500, Marshall at 14-18-1.

The Bobcats had the bags loaded in the top of the third. Spencer Harbert sent it to left center, scoring Xavier Haendiges. That was one of just three runs scored for Ohio; the third came late in the ninth inning.

Marshall on the other hand had a huge day offensively. They racked up four home runs, totaling 10, to take down Ohio.

Jordon Billups was responsible for two of those homers. He also scored a third run and four RBI.

“I knew in BP I felt pretty good,” said Billups. “I just carried that into the game and thankfully I was able to hit those home runs.”

Head coach Jeff Waggoner says this win gives the guys some confidence as they head into a really tough next series.

“We had a tough weekend and had a really good team come in and we lost the series to Middle Tennessee,” said Waggoner. “For these guys to come out and respond like that… I’m proud of them. And we have a huge weekend coming up with one of the best teams in Conference USA. They’re really good all around. That’s why they’re the top in the country, the top in the conference. They pitch really well, they hit really well, and play really good defense. So they do all aspects really well in a game, and we’ll play our best to give us a chance.”

The Herd hosts 23-10 Louisiana Tech in a three game series from Friday-Sunday.