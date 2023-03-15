CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Marshall baseball hosted Ohio State for a mid-week matchup at the GoMart Ballpark in Charleston Wednesday afternoon.

This was the final non-conference game for the Thundering Herd, Sun Belt play begins on Friday.

The Buckeyes had a solo homer at the top of the second, and no more runs came until the fifth.

OSU’s Trey Lipsey scored Josh McAlister to make it 2-0, and collected two more before Marshall crossed home plate.

The final 5-1, Ohio State.

Herd head coach Greg Beals previously coached at OSU for 12 years, he says it was good seeing his old team, but he wishes they got the win.

“80% of that team over there I recruited and have relationships with and I love those guys,” said Beals. “You heard me in the press conference I love student athletes and htere were student athletes on both sides of the field today who I have love for. So it’s good to see those guys play. I wish we beat them. It’s like playin’ your little brother in the backyard. You love em, but you wanna get em, and we came up short today.”

Marshall will host App State for a three game series at the GoMart Ballpark in Charleston to open up conference play.

First pitch is Friday night at 7 o’clock.