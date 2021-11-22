Marshall basketball back in win column, will host Louisiana next

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Marshall men’s basketball is back in the win column after an 80-66 win over Jackson State.

This game was tight in the first half; Marshall went into the break only up by one point.

But the Herd hit their stride in the second, outscoring the Tigers 42-29 to win this; the final 80-66.

Marshall needed this win after dropping a close one to Campbell on Thursday.

Leading scorer Taevion Kinsey says he’s still pretty frustrated with his point production; Kinsey shot 9 for 19 from the field and went 0-3 behind the arc.

“I didn’t even know he said that more points production. I told myself that,” said Kinsey. “I gotta produce more when I’m out there. I think today was a great bounce back game for the whole unit.”

“We just keep gettin’ better,” said head coach Dan D’Antoni. “We’re tryin to find out where we are. George as always gives you all those hustle points and is doing a great job for us. So I think we’re clarifying positions and roles, and I think it’ll start cementin’ and getting better as we go throughout the season.”

Next, Marshall hosts Louisiana in the Cam Henderson Center Tuesday night at 7 o’clock.