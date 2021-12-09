Marshall basketball bench puts up 51

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – In the past eight pre-conference games, the Herd has struggled to get things going early; but that wasn’t the case Wednesday night.

Marshall hosted Bluefield College in the Cam, and played its starters for the first few minutes of the game. But after going up by double digit points, the rest of the roster got a chance on the floor.

You can check out some of those highlights above!

The bench tallied more than half of the points in this Marshall win, the final 100-57.

“As a unit, seeing all the guys in there and get to play excites me a lot,” said junior guard Taevion Kinsey. “I think it gives guys on the bench the confidence like ‘hey we can be in here too, just like us.’ Whether you’re a starter, or comin’ off the bench, just always stay ready. And that’s what we did tonight. We did well as a unit today.”

“You know it was a good ball game,” said head coach Dan D’Antoni. “We got to play everybody. Took care of business. We still need to learn how to make threes. I don’t know how it happens, but I swear it looks like the perfect shot… we miss it… and they throw one, it goes in.”

Now even though shooting behind the arc was rough, the defense was not.

Marshall tallied 13 blocks on the night, to Bluefield’s zero.