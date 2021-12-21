Marshall basketball closes non-conference play against Toledo

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Marshall men’s basketball will close their non-conference play tonight in Toledo; facing the 7-and-3 Rockets, who were picked to finish third in the Mid-American Conference Preseason Poll.

Marshall’s last game was against Northern Iowa on Saturday, and they fell 75-60.

Freshman Obinna Anochili-Killen hit a career-high 22 points in this game, and head coach Dan D’Antoni says the rest of the guys really need to step it up and fix the stat lines.

In Saturday’s game, three of his guards went 3 for 15 from behind the arc.

“You can’t do that,” said D’Antoni. “And they know that. I’m not poo-pooing on them or anything. They’ll come in and work at it. They’ll take the responsibility of having this team step up. So that’s where we have to go. We have to be good enough to do that. They have to be good enough to make those stat lines better so we can win.”

Tipoff is set for 7 o’clock Tuesday night.