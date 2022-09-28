HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Marshall basketball is back at practice, and Wednesday we got a chance to talk to the 2022 Thundering Herd for the first time.

Even though it was the first time this year, it wasn’t the first time ever.

Marshall is returning most of their roster, including leading scorers Taevion Kinsey, Andrew Taylor and Obinna Anochili-Killen.

Plus, they brought in some new additions like Kamdyn Curfman and Jacob Conner.

This squad says they’re ready to enter this new conference, and they’re excited they have the experience on this team and the foundational players to have some success.

“I feel like this is one of the best classes that have come in here as far as being basketball ready, college ready. They’re adapting very well,” said Kinsey. “But for the most part, just having the guys back. No one leaving, no one transferring. So we’re just ready to get it rollin’.”

“That’s one thing I love about Marshall, for most of the players, it doesn’t matter… same with the fans. Even if we’re losing, having a 10 game losing streak, the fans were still loyal enough to come and watch us,” said Anochili-Killen. “We aren’t those kinds of guys that will leave when it gets bad. We wanted to come back and prove that Marshall is still legit.”

Head coach Dan D’Antoni was on the floor, rockin’ a new hairdo!

He first debuted it back at the TBT tournament, and today, we got him to tell us why he decided to change up the look this year.

“I was so bad last year coaching, I put on a new hairstyle so I could go incognito, and maybe they wouldn’t know who it was before we got goin’ again,” he said, while laughing.

The 2022-23 Sun Belt basketball season will officially tip off with media days on October 18th and 19th.