Marshall Basketball Reacts to Passing of NBA Legend Kobe Bryant

HUNTINGTON, W.VA. (WOWK) – Just one day after the tragic death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, It still doesn’t seem real. It was a moment that left the entire sports world in shock and disbelief. Kobe described the mamba mentality as, “The most important thing in life is to try and inspire people so that they can be great in whatever they want to do.”

Kobe’s death is still hard to come to grips with, Many trying to understand why the former NBA great was in a helicopter in the first place.

In a previous interview, Bryant revealed it was to pick up his kids from school and take them home in order to avoid sitting in hours of LA traffic.

Locally, Marshall Men’s Basketball Coach Dan D’antoni was an assistant coach for the Lakers from 2012-2014, and had watched Kobe play in person many times. We caught up with the Herd today before practice, and Marshall sending out their condolences to the entire Bryant family.

“I was tied up, so I didn’t see any news, until after the banquet at 2:30, in fact I got home after being in Beckley i didn’t hear it on the radio driver didn’t say anything so got home watching TV when it came up, i thought it was just his daughter i didn’t realize it was both of them, you know basketball lost an iconic figure feel bad for the family, wish them well.”

“It’s just sad to see that anytime honestly its just a shocking horrible moment, horrible day for sports really, it just goes to show how quick life can be you know, life is short man and you just got to enjoy every moment while you have it.”

“If you had a favorite player and he wasn’t Kobe, Kobe Bryant probably did him in at some point, it was probably a time where he was guarding Kobe and you were like oh man Kobe is about to do him or he’s beating him to get to the finals or something like that so for me and a lot of kids he is a super hero i just feel like superheroes in the movies don’t die I just don’t believe it happened, i can’t believe it happened its hard to wrap around.”