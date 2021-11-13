Marshall basketball wins home opener

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Marshall men’s basketball had their season opener against Wright State in the Cam; and won it by eight points.

The Herd scored the first basket of the game, and this was a tight one for most of the first half.

Marshall went into halftime up by one point after a nice defensive play Darius George.

The Herd broke it open with just over one minute left in the game; they were up by just three points then scored eight more to win this one, the final 96-88.

Dayton native, and one of the leading scorers for the Herd, Taevion Kinsey helped seal the win for Marshall.

“With them… you know I’m from there,” said Kinsey. “I’m from Columbus. That’s there in the Dayton area, around that area. But as soon as it tipped and the ball went up and we went, it got personal.”

“Thought we fought hard,” said head coach Dan D’Antoni. “We really upped the defense in the end. Marco had some good blocks. We played well down the wire. Taevion was aggressive, ends up getting to the foul line to seal the game for us.”

Next, the Herd faces Milligan on Monday.