Marshall basketball’s Lorelei Roper gives booster shots to her team

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Junior forward, and future nurse, Lorelei Roper administered COVID-19 booster shots to her teammates and head coach Tony Kemper on Tuesday.

Coach Kemper apparently does not like shots, so she tried to distract him.

“She punched really hard,” said Kemper. “She knows I don’t like shots, and so there wasn’t a lot of small talk. She just said ‘which arm do you want.’ I told her left, so I could still shoot a little bit in warmups, but yeah I feel fine.”

Roper says no matter if you’re pro or anti vax, coming this far in her nursing program, and being able to do something like this for her team feels pretty awesome.

“It’s a special feeling you know what I mean,” said Roper. “Everyone has their own opinions about everything, and I’m not gonna get into all of that, but I think it’s really special that I get the opportunity to be able to do that for my teammates and coaches. I don’t know anyone else that really gets to do something like that. So it’s really cool for me to be able to experience that.”

The Herd has a long break this week and faces FAU on Saturday.