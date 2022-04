HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Marshall softball continues to stay hot on the diamond, defeating FIU 3-2 to give Head Coach Megan Smith Lyon her 500th career victory.

With the win, the Herd improves to 27-11 on the season and 16-0 at home. Brianna McCown picked up her second win of the season, allowing just one run in five innings, striking out four.

Marshall and FIU complete the series Saturday at noon.