HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Marshall football is now bowl eligible after beating Arkansas State Saturday in their final home game of the 2023 season.

The Thundering Herd finishes the regular season 6-6, and now waits to see where and who they’ll face in this year’s bowl game.

Quarterback Cam Fancher had a big performance against the Red Wolves. He finished with over 200 yards passing and three touchdowns, and collecting another two on the ground.

Wide receiver Charles Montgomery posted the first two TDs; he finished with 51 yards on four touches.

Head coach Charles Huff is now headed to his third bowl game in three years, and says he’s glad they could get it done on senior night.

“Really proud of the players, really proud of the entire organization,” said Huff. “It’s been a good year. I say good year, because we’ve learned a lot. Maybe we didn’t meet the expectations of winning the Super Bowl, or whatever everyone thought we were supposed to do. I’m a firm believer in you are what your record says you are. We learned a lot about our team. Learned a lot about the areas we need to improve. At the end of the day, I can’t say I’m satisfied, I can’t say I’m disappointed.

We’re building in the right direction. Are we there yet? No. Do we need to go faster? Yes. Are there things that I, coaches and players need to improve on? Absolutely. Is it all dark and gloom? No. We’re in a tough conference, and we have strides to make.”

Marshall will learn who they face and where for their 2023 bowl game on Sunday, December 3rd.