Marshall Bye Week: Herd Prepares for Cincinnati, After Comeback Win over OU

Huntington, W. Va (WOWK) — Marshall football is still buzzing just two days after a two-point, come-from-behind win over Ohio.

“I’ve been part of teams in high school and in the past that would have folded, when that happened, if adversity came it was over,” said junior guard Alex Mollette. “But this is the closest team I have ever been on.”

“As you can see when they scored and went up, we turned and looked at each other and said we got this and we’re going to win this game.”

The players say while it’s never ideal to have to rally late in a contest, this team is more than capable of doing it .

“We never want to be behind but we are prepared mentally and physically, if we do get behind,” said junior tight end Armani Levias. “We want to come out fast and want to start fast and finish fast.”

Especially, in critical situations with the game on the line.

“It just shows that we’re a bunch of guys that like to fight and we’re going to fight till the end, never count us out really,” said sophomore safety Brandon Drayton.

Rest, recovery, and studying up on the Cincinnati are all on the menu this week for Marshall.