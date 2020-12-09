Nominate a Remarkable Woman

Marshall cancels Charlotte football game

Sports

by: Ashley Haycraft

Posted: / Updated:

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — This week’s Marshall University football game against the Charlotte 49ers has been canceled.

According to MU Herdzone, the game was canceled due to injuries and a lack of Thundering Herd scholarship student-athletes at key positions. School officials also say the shortage of players was exacerbated by a small number of COVID-19 issues.

“Due to the developments this week, myself and our medical team felt that it was unsafe to put the team on the field Friday evening. I’d like to thank Charlotte AD Mike Hill and the 49ers’ administration for their patience and understanding. I also want to thank the Conference USA office for its support and guidance as we worked through this process.”

Mike Hamrick, Marshall Director of Athletics

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS

12SportsZone Twitter