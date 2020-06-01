Marshall Coaches react to George Floyd’s death

HUNTINGTON, WV. – (WOWK) – The death of George Floyd has also triggered a reaction from a pair of Marshall coaches. Both Doc Holliday and Tony Kemper standing with their student-athletes along with all those whose voices need to be herd right now.

Both coaches took to twitter today following the nation’s unrest in the past 72 hours, coach Holliday tweeting, “As I’ve watched the events of the last few days unfold, I can’t help but feel for those mourning the loss of George Floyd, and the countless others affected by injustices large and small. Hate has no place in our society.”

Marshall Women’s Basketball Coach Tony Kemper tweeted, “Although I cannot personally understand the injustices in our world, I hope that my family and I can help move forward the needed changes in our society. It is time.”

