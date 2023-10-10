CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The (4-0) Marshall football team traveled to Raleigh to face ACC foe NC State.

The Thundering Herd came out strong, taking the 24-21 lead at halftime, but the momentum shifted after the break and they never regained the lead again.

It was a shootout, three touchdowns scored in less than six minutes in the third quarter.

NC State took the 48-34 lead at the top of the fourth, Marshall then scored another touchdown with under two minutes left to make it 41-48.

It was a quick three and out for the Wolfpack, they punted it down to the one yard line.

The Thundering Herd was looking at a 99 yard drive in under 90 seconds, and came up short the final 48-41.

Marshall now switches gears back to conference play, traveling to Georgia State.