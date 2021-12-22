Marshall could play in second bowl game

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Marshall football could see a second bowl game this year, after some COVID-19 issues pulled Texas A&M from the Gator Bowl.

(5-7) Illinois and (7-6) Marshall are among the teams that could head down to Jacksonville next week to face Wake Forest.

Thundering Herd head coach Charles Huff said he went ahead and told Conference USA they want to play in it, adding he thinks it’s a long shot, but they’re open to playing in it.

According to college football analysts like Brett McMurphy, the Gator Bowl could accept a 5-7 team based on APR.

The reason Marshall seems like an appealing pick for this bowl game, is because they just played in the New Orleans bowl last weekend, so the players are still conditioned for a game.

Wake Forest head coach Dave Clawson said his team needs to know by Friday if an opponent can be determined.

We will keep you updated on air and online as we find out who the Gator Bowl opponent will be.

